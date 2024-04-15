'Super' Sam from Sutton launches fundraising project after losing his dad to cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Jones lives with his mother, Nicola, and older brother, Joe, in Sutton, having moved from East Leake in Leicestershire.

Sam has struggled with the loss of his father – who passed away from cancer three years ago – but has continued to want to help others in need.

Sam’s grandmother, Barbara, said he also struggles with his attention due to his ADHD diagnosis, which she said can be rather challenging for him at times.

Lee Anderson MP visited Sam Jones on his fundraising stall in Idelwells Shopping Centre, Sutton.

However, Barbara said fundraising for charities as part of ‘Sam’s 11:11’ has given Sam, who attends Mapplewells Primary School, a positive focus.

Barbara said: “He has a heart of gold. When he was four, he saw a homeless person outside a shop and asked if he could give the man something to help. He has always wanted to help others.”

Sam’s project has supported charities such as Cancer Research, MacMillan, Framework and Parkinson's – among many others.

The project started after Sam’s Sutton swimming club conducted a sponsored swim for the Rotary Club, where Sam had wanted his funds to be donated to Cancer Research in memory of his late dad, Tom.

Once it was explained that the funds were earmarked for the Rotary Club, Barbara said Sam decided to run a lemonade stand in the garden the next day and raised more than £100 for Cancer Research.

The 11-year-old has raised over £7,000 since beginning the project in September 2023.

This month, Sam has been fundraising for the children's ward at King’s Mill Hospital and held a stall outside the ATTFE community hub in the Idlewells Shopping Centre.

Readers can follow Sam’s journey by visiting www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552919510106

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, visited Sam’s stall over the weekend.

Mr Anderson said: “Sam is an exceptional young man who, despite losing his dad to cancer just a few years ago, has taken to raising thousands of pounds for local good causes.

“We are very lucky in Ashfield to have brilliant young people like Sam who give up their spare time to help others.