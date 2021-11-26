"Super proud": Selston salon owner thrilled to be named as finalist for top awards

Sheryl Roberts-Flint and her salon Sassyhairfixers have been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Sheryl Roberts-Flint, who runs the Sassyhairfixers salon in Crescent Road, is in the running for a number of new accolades at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards (HBA).

The annual awards aims to unite businesses and individuals across the country to celebrate and recognise the best of the hair and beauty industry.

Sheryl and her salon have been shortlisted in the following categories: best new salon, HBA rising star, best blondes and HBA entrepreneur.

The talented hairdresser said it is an honour to be nominated after a difficult few years, with the Covid-19 pandemic threatening to seriously disrupt the progress of her new business.

She said: “I’m so excited to be a 2022 finalist, receiving my certificate of recognition has given me so much confidence to believe in myself.

“The last few years has been a rollercoaster but I feel I’ve used it to my advantage to learn good things and come out stronger and more than ready to see how far this adventure takes me.

“I feel super proud of myself and so honoured for Hair and Beauty Awards recognition.”

The awards aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media no matter their financial or social status.

A spokesperson for HBA said: “After a long year of struggle and strife for so many UK-based hair and beauty industry professionals, the Hair and Beauty Awards is breaking down barriers helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win.

“That’s why we are celebrating the entire process of competition this year and all the amazing talent that has entered.”

The results will be announced at a special ceremony on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, go to www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk.