David Wilson Homes, which is currently building its Old Mill Farm development in the village, has highlighted its top walks to showcase the beauty that the area has to offer to local residents, ramblers and anyone looking to explore.

The Old Mill Farm development, which is located off Cordy Lane, is ideally positioned for both short and long walks in a variety of environments, ranging from a casual stroll through the historic village of Brinsley, to an extended walk around one of its many nature reserves.

For those looking to take a walk in the area, David Wilson Homes has highlighted some of the top beauty spots to opt for this May:

Here is some inspiration for your summer walks around Brinsley.

Brinsley Headstocks and Nature Reserve

Enjoy visiting the UK’s only remaining wooden tandem headstocks from the old Brinsley Colliery, while admiring the rich diversity of plants and wildlife which can be found throughout various stages of the walk.

Erewash Meadows Nature Reserve

Popular with birdwatchers, this area of natural beauty forms part of the largest area of floodplain grassland and wetlands in the Erewash Valley.

There are several trails which pass through the area, but the most accessible route is from Jacksdale Community Centre, which gives a direct path to the more northern part of the reserve.

Beauvale Priory and Moorgreen Reservoir

One of the most popular walks in Brinsley is the circular walk around Beauvale Priory and Moorgreen Reservoir, which is around seven miles in distance.

Perfect for those looking to stretch their legs at the weekend, this walk passes by the structural remains of the ancient monument of Beauvale Charterhouse, which has since been turned into a hospitality venue that serves food and drink.

Felley Priory Woods

This stunning outdoor area is the ideal place for an afternoon stroll through the beautiful gardens of Felley Priory and the woodland that surrounds it.

The gardens include a variety of rare and unusual plants for visitors to admire, and The Farmhouse Tea Room offers a delicious selection of food and drinks.

