Summer play days are back for the holidays in Eastwood and Nuthall

Summer is here and Broxtowe Council is running it’s popular play days in the borough again.

Play days are free to attend for all and are a firm favourite among Broxtowe residents.

Hosting a variety of free activities for kids during the summer holidays, the play day events are a popular low-cost family day out for many people.

This year will see play days taking place at Basil Russell Playing Fields in Nuthall on July 30 and Coronation Park in Eastwood on August 7, with both events running from 12noon to 4pm.

Coronation Park in Eastwood will be hosting a play day in August. Photo: Google

Activities this year include face painting, food and drink, circus skills workshops, a pop-up museum, fair rides, arts and crafts, inflatables, puppet shows, magicians and more.

Coun Teresa Cullen, portfolio holder for health and leisure at Broxtowe Council, said: “The play days have become a staple in the Broxtowe events calendar over the past few years and I’m always pleased to see so many people enjoying a lovely family day out.

"I’m delighted to be able to bring these events back this year and provide a low cost day out for families during the school holidays.”

The events have been supported by Stapleford Council, Eastwood Council, and Nuthall Council.

Residents are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport to these events.

Visit broxtowe.gov.uk/playdays or the council’s Facebook page for further updates.

For more event information, contact the events team on 0115 9173824 or email [email protected]