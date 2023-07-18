News you can trust since 1952
Summer in Nottinghamshire: top family events and activities as school holidays begin

Summer is painting Nottinghamshire in vibrant hues – with wonders waiting to be uncovered.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 18th Jul 2023, 06:12 BST

As the school holidays begin, there is plenty for the entire family to explore and enjoy from music festivals to relaxing camping retreats in Sherwood Forest.Whether you're looking for a getaway break in the countryside or entertainment and beautiful places to eat, there's loads to do this summer in Nottinghamshire.

The Nottingham Beach returns on July 25, so get your shades out and book your slots on the giant Slip & Slide and six-lane waterpark named 'Little John'.

1. Nottingham Beach

Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire

Interested in a summer camping retreat? Sherwood Pines is a new edition to the forest, providing a unique and peaceful getaway for family and friends. Look no further for the perfect campsite base to immerse yourself in the magic and legend of Robin Hood and his merry men. There is plenty to do around the area, from local cycle routes to swinging through the trees at GoApe.

2. Camping at Sherwood Pines

Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire

The 2023 UK Corporate Dragon Boat Festival returns to Nottingham on Sunday, August 6, at the Victoria Embankment as part of the Riverside Festival. Local teams can represent their organisations in a bid to be crowned festival champions. The Charity Partner Nottinghamshire Hospice will be competing and raising funds on the day.

3. Dragon Boat racing

Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire

Celebrate Nottingham Pride this Summer! The Pride March on Saturday, July 29, will start in the city centre at 11am. Around 11,000 LGBTQIA+ community and friends will weave their way through the city, the celebrations will continue throughout the day with educational stalls, live music and entertainment all across Hockley.

4. Nottingham Pride

Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire

