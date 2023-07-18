Summer in Nottinghamshire: top family events and activities as school holidays begin

2 . Camping at Sherwood Pines

Interested in a summer camping retreat? Sherwood Pines is a new edition to the forest, providing a unique and peaceful getaway for family and friends. Look no further for the perfect campsite base to immerse yourself in the magic and legend of Robin Hood and his merry men. There is plenty to do around the area, from local cycle routes to swinging through the trees at GoApe. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire