Summer holiday fun at Mansfield festival
Mansfield families kicked off the summer holidays in style at King George V Park yesterday.
Visitors enjoyed BMX and circus skills workshops, crazy golf, arts and craft activities, free goodie bags and face painting.
Poppy Rooney, 6, shows some skill with a hoola hoop.
jpimedia
Hattie Winterton, 4 and her 3 year old pal Poppy Morris 3 enjoy a picnic lunch together.
jpimedia
Seb Parsons, 4, and Seren Parsons, 7, Orla Cullen 8, and Nieve Cullen, 11, Jude Draycott, 7 and Annis Draycott 4, check out a Rankins dragon from the White Post Farm.
ugc
Annie Fickling, 5 and her 8 year old sister, Josie, enjoy the Punch and Judy show.
jpimedia
