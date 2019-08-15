Summer festival at Carr Lane Park

Warsop residents headed to Carr Lane Park to enjoy a host of summer holiday activities.

The free festival, organised by Mansfield District Council, offered circus skills workshops, cycling skills competitions, a giant garden games zone and arts and crafts.

Jack Street, eight and Harry Street, six

There was also children's play activities and information stands to educate the community about topical issues.

Youngsters received free goodie bags, and enjoyed music, pony rides, face painting, animal handling, Professor Paul Temple's Punch and Judy Shows and much more.

Ashley Bingley, 10 trying out his circus skills