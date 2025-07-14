Summer drink-driving warning from Nottinghamshire’s rural officers

Retford neighbourhood policing officers were out on patrol when they spotted a car approach them, veer off into the grass verge and collide with their vehicle.

The incident took place on a quiet country road, Mattersey Road, Mattersey, on June 10, and resulted in no injuries.

However, every time someone makes the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol they are putting their own life, and everyone’s lives around them, at risk.

Throughout July and August 2024, police made 50 arrests related to drink driving in rural areas. Out of these incidents, 34 per cent involved a road traffic collision – highlighting the dangers of driving whilst under the influence.

Officers covering rural areas of Nottinghamshire, including across Bassetlaw, Sherwood and Newark, are joining forces over the summer months to tackle drivers they suspect have consumed alcohol.

There is the perception that those who take the chance to drink-drive in the countryside are less likely to be caught.

But, to crack down on potential offenders, police will be on the lookout for anyone suspected of having a drink and deciding to get behind the wheel at local pubs and restaurants.

They will also be offering prevention advice to establishments and local people, with the aim to stop people considering drinking and driving.

Being caught drink driving could result in a driving ban, fine and most severely, imprisonment.

Neil Shackleton, of Retford Road, Mattersey, was put before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 9, after he blew over two times the legal alcohol limit whilst driving and collided with a police car.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving and was handed a driving ban for three years and six months, and has been ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He must also abstain from consuming any alcohol for 80 days from his court appearance.

Chief inspector Clive Collings, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural and wildlife crime lead, said: “Maintaining the safety of our rural communities is the focus of this initiative and I make no apologies for our efforts to curb drink driving.

“Every summer we see an increase in both drink driving arrests and collisions within rural Nottinghamshire.

“With a long, hot summer expected, we will be deploying our officers into a variety of rural areas and concentrating our attention on vehicles leaving country pubs.

“No drink is worth the life-changing consequences of getting behind the wheel when over the limit.

The safest amount of alcohol to drink if you are driving is simple to remember – none.”

Anyone who suspects someone of drink driving is encouraged to report it to police on 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously through 0800 555 111.