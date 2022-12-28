Sanctuary Garden, on Market Place, Bolsover, served its last customer on Christmas Eve, after just 13 months in operation.

Beauty spa Sanctuary Rituals, which was housed in the building, will continue to operate from Hazel Drive, Walton, Chesterfield, where it will reopen tomorrow, December 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Facebook this week states the decision to close Sanctuary Garden had been made with “a great degree of sadness”.

Sanctuary Garden on the Market Place, Bolsover, closed its doors on Christmas Eve.

The owners said: “It’s incredibly difficult for any businesses at present, particularly in our sector, but we have had unusually disproportionate costs and debts to manage as a result of the extensive work on the building.

“The business collapse came very suddenly after a meeting with administrators only last week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrepreneurial couple Paul and Claire Gratton, of Walton, bought the former Anchor Inn in 2019 and completely gutted the 300-year-old building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following extensive renovations, the pair opened the Sanctuary Garden bar and bistro, with beauty spa and bed and breakfast accommodation, in November 2021.

Paul, who formerly worked in waste management and recycling, and Claire, a home-maker for 20 years, had no previous experience in the hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the shock announcement of Sanctuary Garden's closure, Linda Moseley posted on social media: “It was so good to have a restaurant in Bolsover of this calibre and we will miss it so much.

“We were regular customers on Sundays and never had a bad meal. The service was excellent, staff friendly and to dine in such a beautiful old building only enhanced our experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemary Gibson wrote: “This is devastating news for the whole community. We had our wedding reception there only a few months ago.”

Alison Brodin posted: “I’m absolutely gutted for you. Such a beautiful place, great staff and great food. You are one of the reasons we are moving to Bolsover.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Dearing commented: “We were your first ‘staying’ guests and loved what you were working towards.”

The owners are offering refunds to all who have received Sanctuary Garden vouchers as gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their post states: “We will try to work towards making refunds when possible, so please write in with your details.”