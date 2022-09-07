The DeVils Burlesque troupe are a Mansfield-based group for all ages, genders and abilities.

Troupe leader Claire Nicholson, aged 33, from Mansfield, said: “A few of us have done burlesque in the past and at the end of May, we decided to set up our own troupe.

“We do it for fun and exercise, but there are so many benefits to it.

A photo by Glitterbug Photography of one of the troupe's performances.

“We are all at different levels and there is no pressure to perform.

“It is just about having a laugh really and building confidence.

The group answered casting calls for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – an annual celebration of arts and culture, which celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.

Martin Thompson Photography captured this photo of Claire in action.

Claire – known by her stage name Alessia Barone, in the burlesque scene – made it to final of The Burlesque Show dance competition with her acts, joined by seven dancers in total.

The DeVils placed third in the competition overall, having competed against international performers and national acts from across the UK.

Claire said: “I went up five times in total. It was amazing.

“Being involved with the group is great and super empowering.

“I am so proud of everyone and as we are a relatively new group too, this is amazing.

“Some people come from a dance background and others have no dance or burlesque experience.

"We all support each other and work together.

“We do lots of different styles and what I really want to get across is that everyone is welcome.”

Having started out at Mansfield Civic Centre, future classes will be held at West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre at its Derby Road campus in Mansfield, as members look to expand the size of their troupe.

Claire said spaces are available for in the weekly classs, on Tuesdays at 7pm – with more classes planned after the group’s October show.

The DeVils Burlesque will perform at the Mansfield Civic Centre on Saturday, October 29, from 7pm.