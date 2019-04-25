Stylish beauty salon opens in former Blidworth fruit and veg shop

A modern beauty salon which offers a range of exciting new treatments has launched in the heart of Blidworth.

Owner Sarah Harvey opened Linnet studio on Mansfield road, after an extensive three month project to renovate the former fruit and veg shop into a modern salon.

Owner Sarah Harvey opened Linnetstudio on Mansfield road

Sarah said: "We had an amazing opening day, which was great - as a new business you don't know what response you're going to get.

"Since opening I've not had a minute, the response has been fantastic."

Despite a flood in the shop the week before, the opening day went off without a hitch.

"The renovation took three months, as we gutted the building and started from scratch." Added Sarah.

Sarah Harvey, centre, owner of Linnet Studio on Mansfield Road, Blidworth, is joined by her mum, Julie Harvey, right and sister-in-law Laura Harvey at the official opening on Saturday.

And the hard work has paid off - Linnet's welcomes customers with a beautiful floral reception and a relaxing light colour scheme.

Sarah has a wealth of experience in the beauty industry, having managed accounts for Estee Lauder and Benefit, while working as a mobile beautician on the side.

Sarah also set up her own salon in Annesly in 2009, before deciding to work in other salons in the area.

The beautician has lived in Blidworth for 14 years, and felt welcome in the village from the very start.

She felt that Blidworth was the prefect place to open a salon, as there was nothing similar in the area.

Sarah said: "We offer dermaplaning, brow, nail and eyelash treatments, and are looking to expand to offer botox in the future."

Sarah is also awaiting her license to allow her to offer microblading - a semi permanent eyebrow treatment which offers thicker, fuller brows.

And Linnet's has been welcomed with open arms by residents.

"People have been putting really nice reviews on the Facebook page, which is great!" Sarah added.

To cope with demand, Linnet's now offers two late night openings per week, rather than the one that was originally planned.

And Sarah is looking to recruit a lash technician - call 01623 796073 for details.

OPENING TIMES:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 9am-5pm

Wednesday: 10am-7.30pm

Thursday: 9am-5pm

Friday: 9.30am-6pm

Saturday: 8.20am-2pm

Sunday: Closed

To book a treatment, call 01623 796073

To find out more, visit the Facebook page here