Stunning photos from Clumber Park volunteers showcase Nottinghamshire beauty spot

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Aug 2025, 10:20 BST
Introducing nine incredible photographs taken by volunteers at Clumber Park – highlighting the natural beauty of this picturesque and historical site.

Clumber Park is a country park located in The Dukeries, within the civil parish of Clumber and Hardwick.

The estate, formerly the seat of the Pelham-Clintons, Dukes of Newcastle, was acquired by the National Trust in 1946.

For more details about the park’s opening times and history, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park.

A picturesque destination to visit year-round in every season, Clumber Park is a popular spot – and here are nine stunning photos taken by volunteers Steve Bradley, Karen Baker, David Kissman, and Tammy Herd, highlighting its charm...

1. Walled kitchen garden

Spanning four acres, the walled kitchen garden at Clumber Park is one of the grandest surviving 18th century walled gardens in England. Image taken by National Trust volunteer. Photo: National Trust

2. Nature

A close-up of summertime nature at the site. Image by National Trust volunteer. Photo: National Trust volunteer

3. Chapel charm

A stunning shot from inside the chapel. Chapel Of St. Mary The Virgin, Clumber Park. Image by National Trust volunteer. Photo: National Trust volunteer

4. Centuries-old

Clumber Park Ornamental Bridge. Photo by National Trust volunteer. A three-arched, stone road bridge, built between 1763-1770 by Stephen Wright for the First Duke of Newcastle-under-Lyme. Photo: National Trust volunteer

