The free fete, on June 11, is the second pop up event Takeover has run alongside its young volunteers, who get to take the reins and coordinate their own creative public event for the day.

The Summer Takeover, which takes place from 11am to 3pm at Myplace at Westfield Folkhouse Young People’s Centre, promises a day of family fun, entertainment and array of creative business stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect engaging games, small crafts, food vendors, a bouncy castle, petting zoo, silent disco, as well as performances with live bands from Inspire Youth Arts (IYA) throughout the day.

The Summer Takeover event will take place at Myplace at Westfield Folkhouse Young People’s Centre in Mansfield

Companies and organisations supporting the event include Silent Disco 4 U and IYA, an award winning, specialist creative team dedicated to producing innovative arts projects with young people across Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group of 12 young people from Inspire College have helped to develop and deliver this day-long extravaganza, having been mentored by Captivate coordinator, Emily Thurston and Captivate and Takeover partnership manager, Vanessa Oxspring, over the last 12 weeks.

Vanessa said: “We’re looking forward to another great pop up which we’re confident will be a hit with families in Mansfield.

"This has been a dynamic and creative group to work with, we’re thrilled that the programme has brought about so many cultural leadership opportunities in a short space of time.

"Huge thanks to our delivery partners, Inspire College and IYA for their invaluable support in bringing Takeover’s second event to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Takeover is a programme powered by the government’s Volunteering Futures Fund, aimed at fostering the creative talents of young people in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Inspire: Culture, Learning & Libraries and Captivate, Ashfield & Mansfield’s Local Cultural Education Partnership received £262,000 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sports, delivered by Arts Council England, to develop volunteering opportunities across both areas.