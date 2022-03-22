Students visited by Mansfield Operation Reacher Team
Students at at Eastlands Junior School, Meden Vale, were visited by Mansfield Operation Reacher Team.
By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:49 am
The students had a Q&A session with the Reacher officers and learnt about online safety, knife crime and ASB issues.
Students were shown around the Reacher vehicles and the specialist kit officers use.
