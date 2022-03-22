Students visited by Mansfield Operation Reacher Team

Students at at Eastlands Junior School, Meden Vale, were visited by Mansfield Operation Reacher Team.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:49 am

The students had a Q&A session with the Reacher officers and learnt about online safety, knife crime and ASB issues.

Students were shown around the Reacher vehicles and the specialist kit officers use.

Mansfield Operation Reacher Team attended Eastlands Junior School
