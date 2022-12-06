Trowell Court, on the Bellamy Estate, needed “desperate work” to its ground floor, to support Mansfield’s Council Food club which uses the centre, with private rooms for service users needed.

The council has now worked with Volunteer It Yourself to transform the centre, which is also used by voluntary groups, residents, Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service and Family Action.

Work has seen a storage area installed, the removal of old toilets, the community room repainted and the installation of a bike shed to support the new Learn to Cycle track currently in development, all undertaken by the young people under professional supervision.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, fifth from right, with staff, volunteers and students at the site.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: "It has been fantastic to hear from these students how much they have learnt at Trowell Court in such a short time.

“Gaining this knowledge from industry professionals is priceless and paves the way for a career path and positive opportunities ahead of them.

“These works will benefit everyone who uses them, from community groups to residents. The students have transformed the space and freed up other rooms, which could generate an income for the building, making it sustainable for the future.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, meets workers on the scheme.

One of the youngsters involved was 17-year-old Alex Davis, who is studying bricklaying at Inspire College.

He said: “I’ve been doing painting and decorating, sanding walls down, health and safety practice and have found this work experience to be really helpful alongside my course.

“This has been a stepping stone to show me what work is like and how it makes you feel.

“It has been a good opportunity for me to make friends and experience different trades..”

Trowell Court Community Centre, Mansfield.

ViY combines DIY and volunteering by challenging young people aged 14-24 to help repair and refurbish youth and community facilities while learning vocational trade skills – previous projects have included Mansfield’s Old Library.

Georgina Homer, ViY Midlands project manager, said: “What’s great about this project is we offer young people within the area the chance to come down and build connections, not only with the centre itself, but also get that construction element of experience within a trade.”

