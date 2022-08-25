Students celebrate GCSE success at Hall Park Academy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashmini, Scarlett, Olivia and Lily with their GCSE results letters.

Staff and students came together this morning (August 25) to collect results and mark the achievements of all the students at Hall Park Academy, who have worked exceptionally hard over the past couple of years to secure their grades.

Headteacher David Crossley said: “These results are the culmination of much hard work by students and staff during some very challenging times.

“The students’ education suffered much disruption during the pandemic and these exams are the first external examinations that students have sat.

Hall Park Academy student Joshua Brown with his results.

“Students will now go on to Post-16 destinations of their choice, and we are delighted that many have decided to continue their education at Hall Park.

“We are extremely proud of what they have achieved and are excited to see where their next steps will take them.”

Three of the academy’s highest achieving students were Lily Huang, Oscar Carroll and Emily Reddish, who all achieved top grades.

Lily said: “There has been an amazing support system, and that has helped me to achieve my great results.”

Jamie Barrowcliffe celebrates his GCSE results.

Oscar said: “I feel great with my results. I am looking forward to Sixth Form and I cannot wait to start.”

Emily added: “I am over the moon with my results. All the effort was worth it and I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”

All three will join Hall Park Academy’s sixth form in September.

Hall Park Academy is part of the Redhill Academy Trust. The school has a vibrant and growing sixth form and will be settling into a new dedicated sixth form study space from September.

Student Zoe Jordan with her results.