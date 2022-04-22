Stretch your legs with Sutton Rambling Club's 11-mile ramble

The group is heading for Saddleworth Moor, with an 11-mile circular ramble from Dovestone Reservoir car park on Sunday, May 1.

A club spokesman said: “The walk will offer excellent views from the edge of Saddleworth Moor, an ascent of Birchin Clough, an opportunity to climb The Trinnacle Ravenstones, a visit to the highest constructed reservoir in England and dramatic views towards Manchester and the Cheshire plain from Alphin Pike.

“There should also be the option to enjoy an easier alternative walk around the perimeter of Holmfirth and sample the Last of the Summer Wine atmosphere.

“On the main walk there will be a lunchtime picnic stop at The Trinnacle and an afternoon stop at the Chew Reservoir at 1,600 feet, constructed in 1912.

“From this reservoir there will be a choice of routes.

"The main route continues along the edge path above Stable and Wimberry Stones Brow to arrive at the viewpoint at the top of Alphin Pike, at 1,540ft, before a descent down to the Mills, finishing along the Mill road back to the car park.”

The shorter route is via the reservoir’s services road and then through Chew Piece Plantation,a memorial arboretum, and down to the car park, for a target departure time of 6pm, picking up at Holmfirth Bus Station at 6.20pm.

In the morning, the coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.