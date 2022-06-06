Residents on Harworth Close held their very own street party. Pictured are Gary Bailey, Yasmin Malchrzak and Thomas Tatton.

Street parties and beer festivals - photos show how Mansfield communities celebrated Queen's jubilee

Celebrations lit up towns and villages across Mansfield and Ashfield as the area toasted the Queen’s 70th anniversary.

By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:52 am

Communities pulled out the stops to give families a memorable four-day bank holiday weekend, with beacon lighting ceremonies, street parties galore, picnics and beer festivals.

Here are some of your highlights from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

1. Street party.

Harworth Close residents Amelia Mackelo, Freya Mprley and Amelia Frost enjoying the jubilee celebrations.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Celebrations

Residents on Harworth Close celebrating Her Majesty's 70-year milestone on the throne.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Flying the flag

Lynda Etchells and Shirley Gascoigne waving their Union Jacks for the Queen at The Oaklands complex in Warsop.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. British pride

Further celebrations at the Platinum Jubilee street party at The Oaklands.

Photo: Brian Eyre

