Street parties and beer festivals - photos show how Mansfield communities celebrated Queen's jubilee

Communities pulled out the stops to give families a memorable four-day bank holiday weekend, with beacon lighting ceremonies, street parties galore, picnics and beer festivals.
Here are some of your highlights from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
1. Street party.
Harworth Close residents Amelia Mackelo, Freya Mprley and Amelia Frost enjoying the jubilee celebrations.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Celebrations
Residents on Harworth Close celebrating Her Majesty's 70-year milestone on the throne.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Flying the flag
Lynda Etchells and Shirley Gascoigne waving their Union Jacks for the Queen at The Oaklands complex in Warsop.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. British pride
Further celebrations at the Platinum Jubilee street party at The Oaklands.
Photo: Brian Eyre