News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Stolen car returned to its rightful owner in Shirebrook after pursuit by Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit

A stolen car found in Warsop was returned to its rightful owner in Shirebrook after a pursuit by Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A tweet from Notts Roads Policing said: “#Warsop. Last week this vehicle reported stolen with keys from #Shirebrook and after a short pursuit returned to the rightful owner just over an hour later.

“Offenders made off despite the best efforts of RPU and @DerbyshireARU with their drone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“#OneTeam #CrossBorderWorking.”

Stolen car was recovered by Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit
Most Popular
Read More
Vehicle seized in Mansfield after motorist caught out with no insurance