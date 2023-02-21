Stolen car returned to its rightful owner in Shirebrook after pursuit by Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit
A stolen car found in Warsop was returned to its rightful owner in Shirebrook after a pursuit by Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read
A tweet from Notts Roads Policing said: “#Warsop. Last week this vehicle reported stolen with keys from #Shirebrook and after a short pursuit returned to the rightful owner just over an hour later.
“Offenders made off despite the best efforts of RPU and @DerbyshireARU with their drone.
“#OneTeam #CrossBorderWorking.”