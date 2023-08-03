Still time to sign up for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance's Ride of Thanks

Last year the event raised more than £3,200 which was split equally between the three charities.

The ride is taking place on Saturday, September 3, and will start at 10.30am at Newark Showground and will travel through on a circular route before heading back to the Showground for some refreshments.

Roland Johns, volunteer and joint organiser of the event, said: “For bikers of all ages, it’s a fantastic event seeing hundreds of colourful bikes travelling together through our local towns and villages.

The Ride of Thanks help raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA), Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) and Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes (NBB)

"We all know that bikers and their families recognise the important role the LNAA plays for many different communities.

"The enhanced level of pre-hospital critical care delivered to patients at the scene, gives people with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter.

"And with the crews on call 24 hours of the day, 365 days of the year, the highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots are there to help people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.

“It costs approximately £4,000 each time they fly, and every penny needed to make that mission possible is funded by donations. Together with rising costs, especially in the cost of fuel, the amount needed to keep this life-saving charity operational for this year is now set to top £8 million. £4,000.”

For more information or to sign up visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/events/ride-of-thanks.

Erica Ley, Senior Helicopter Emergency Services (HEMS) Paramedic at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said: “We have helped so many bikers, and with that, they often recognise the importance of our service.

"While we hope that they never have to see the inside of our helicopter, we want to be there for them if they do need us.