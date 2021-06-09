Still time for Mansfield community causes to apply for funding as deadline is extended

Co-op is inviting grassroots projects in the town – which support access to food, help improve mental wellbeing or provide opportunities for young people – to apply for the Local Community Fund.

The fund has supported 267 good causes in Mansfield, raising £773,500 since it began in 2016.

Deadline to apply is midnight on Sunday, June 13

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op said: “Our Co-op vision is ‘co-operating for a fairer world’ and it’s heartening to see this come to life in these grass roots projects. Our Local Community Fund and support from our members has been a lifeline throughout the pandemic, and we want even more local groups to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Findings from the survey, our own Community Wellbeing Index, members and colleagues has shown us that we can all come together to make the world a fairer place. Even with the easing of lockdown, the communities across the UK will still need our help.

“Members are encouraged to select a cause each round, allowing them to support grassroots causes in Mansfield that they really care about.

“This year, when a group applies for the Local Community Fund, we will also connect them to Co-operate, our online community centre, where they can come together and benefit from help and support from like-minded people and causes. This is an exciting development which shows the power of co-operation beyond funding.”

For more information and to apply visit coop.co.uk/causes.