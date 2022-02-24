Step back in time with these fab shots from the noughties snapped in and around Eastwood

2009: These residents got dressed up as characters from The Flintstones at Brinsley Carnival.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event, your Advertiser’s snappers captured the moments. Do you remember this event from years gone by, or recognise someone in the pics? Perhaps you are in one yourself...
2006: The Mayor of Eastwood is pictured here with Jasper the wasp and Vomitoria the fly at Eastwood’s Family Fun Day.
2006: Crowds gather to watch one of the events held at the Moorgreen Show.
2007: Pupils from Kimberley School take part in a crime awareness day. The students are pictured with Officer Emma Poole.
2006: This family have been making ladybirds out of stones and pipe cleaners, taken at the Junk Workshop in Eastwood.
2006: This young lady is having her nails painted at Kimberley’s Outreach Church Fun Day.
2006: This pair are having lots of fun on one of the rides at the Moorgreen Show.
2009: This superb group shot was taken at the official opening of Brinsley’s new play area, on the Recreation Ground.