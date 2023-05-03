Step back in time for the Coronation with vintage funfair at Newstead Abbey

The Vintage Coronation Fun Fair is coming to Newstead from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8 and then again on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

Run by Traditional Rides, the event will feature a funfair with more than 100 years of history with rides including carrousel, the helter-skelter, Ferris wheel and swing boats, as well as stalls such as hook a duck.

The carousel will be one of the vintage fairground rides at Newstead Abbey this weekend

And with it also being a weekend of national celebration with the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, there will be a great atmosphere for the event in the grounds of Lord Byron’s ancestral home.

The fair is open each day from 10.30am to 5pm over both the bank holiday weekend and the following weekend and normal parking fees at Newstead Abbey apply.

