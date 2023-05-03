News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Step back in time for the Coronation with vintage funfair at Newstead Abbey

Families can combine celebrating the King’s Coronation with fun from yesteryear at Newstead Abbey this bank holiday weekend.

By John Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:12 BST

The Vintage Coronation Fun Fair is coming to Newstead from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8 and then again on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

Run by Traditional Rides, the event will feature a funfair with more than 100 years of history with rides including carrousel, the helter-skelter, Ferris wheel and swing boats, as well as stalls such as hook a duck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Five dog breeds most loved by the royal family.

The carousel will be one of the vintage fairground rides at Newstead Abbey this weekendThe carousel will be one of the vintage fairground rides at Newstead Abbey this weekend
The carousel will be one of the vintage fairground rides at Newstead Abbey this weekend
Most Popular

And with it also being a weekend of national celebration with the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, there will be a great atmosphere for the event in the grounds of Lord Byron’s ancestral home.

The fair is open each day from 10.30am to 5pm over both the bank holiday weekend and the following weekend and normal parking fees at Newstead Abbey apply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit fb.com/traditionalridespresents/about

Related topics:CoronationCharles III