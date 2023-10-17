Stealth named Best Club in Nottingham and Rescue Rooms named best Live Music Venue

Stealth has been named the Best Club in Nottingham in the Best Bar None awards in recognition of going above and beyond to provide a safe night out for all its customers.

It's a double celebration for owners DHP Family, Stealth’s sister venue Rescue Rooms has scooped the Best Live Music Venue in the awards organised by Nottingham's city centre business improvement district, It's in Nottingham.

The annual awards recognise the responsible management and operation of alcohol-licensed premises working together to reduce the likelihood of crime and anti-social behaviour in the city.

Every year, a team from It's in Nottingham visit pubs, clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants in the city centre and assess them on how they are going above and beyond to make a night out in Nottingham as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Stealth was named Nottingham's best club in the Best Bar None Awards. Photo: Jack Kimber

Each venue is assessed against their measures to prevent crime, disorder and public nuisance, improve public safety and protect children from harm.

Venues are also measured on their ability to protect women and girls from harm and reduce vulnerability as part of the Safe Space Pledge.

James Boulton, DHP Family's venues commercial manager, said: "As a team, we are immensely proud of the achievement.

"We strive to create a safe, fun and exciting environment for our customers to enjoy and this highlights the work we have done as a team to make Stealth the best club in Nottingham and Rescue Rooms the best venue."

Rescue Rooms was named Nottingham's best live music venue

Both venues have signed up to the Safe Space Pledge, which means they have two women's safety champions, staff trained to take reports of sexual harassment, violence or intimidation seriously and will offer support and a place of safety if needed.

Alex Flint, chief executive of It's in Nottingham, added: "The Best Bar None Awards event is the culmination of a year's hard work by the team and especially by the venues we've worked with.

"Visitors to our thriving city centre can feel confident knowing that our licensed venues work exceptionally hard to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy."

