Located in the Trent Valley near Newark, the Grade I historical venue will relaunch with a glitz and glamour theme in the run up to Christmas, under its new name, The Renaissance at Kelham Hall.

Rachel Bill, business development manager at Kelham Hall, said: “The new management team, A Shade Greener Finance and I are delighted to be able to breathe new life into this beautiful and iconic building, as we work together to restore it to its place within the heart of the community.

"As a local resident myself, I fully appreciate the love and excitement that the community have for the venue, and its grounds, and we look forward to reopening this festive season with our Glitz and Glamour Christmas celebrations.

Kelham Hall has been restored and is re-opening in December

“Alongside our festive events, which will run throughout December, we also have plans to expand our service offering beyond weddings and events, with further redevelopment due to take place in 2022.

"We will also be looking to recruit seasonal and full-time employees, to support the community, across numerous roles such as finance manager and operational support team.”

Tickets for the Glitz and Glamour Christmas celebrations are on sale for £65 and are available to purchase from www.ticketsource.co.uk/therenaissance.