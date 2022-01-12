On every third Wednesday of the month from 1.30pm till 3pm Mansfield Museum offers a free, social event ideal for people with memory impairment, their friends and family. There is no need to book, just drop in and enjoy some tea, cake and a friendly chat with our volunteers.

There is a Games Cafe fornightly on a Thursday between 1pm and 2.30pm to enjoy a cuppa and a biscuit over a good old fashioned board game.

And the exhibition, Forgotten Frames, has been extended so you still have a chance to see seldom seen artwoks in a variety of media displayed in a victorian-style floor-to-ceiling gallery.

The range of activities at Mansfield Museum

Volunteers are an invaluable part of Museum life so if you would like to help email [email protected] to see if volunteering is something that interests you.

If you or your child is a budding actor who wants to be on stage then Mansfield Palace Theatre’s Youth Theatre could be the place for them.

There are groups for ages five to seven, eight to 12, 12 to 15 and 16 to 19, and they meet once a week.

Or if writing is more your style but you’re not sure where to start the Write On workshop, for people aged 13 to 19, is led by Stacey Moon-Tracy, an experienced local writer and teacher.

Anything goes, poetry, short stories or writing for the stage and screen, this is a great opportunity for all local young writers to give it a go. To get involved email [email protected]

Make a Start Mansfield is a new group to help people get back on their feet after lockdown. It’s all about building confidence and gently easing yourself back into to mixing with people again.

The group is held on Tuesdays from 12.30pm to 2pm.

The Museum and Theatre also offer a number of educational opportunities, which encourage pupils to engage with people, places and buildings in a distinctive way.

