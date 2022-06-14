Standing with Giants, Falkland Islands tribute arrives for 40th anniversary of liberation at Thoresby Park

On display until July 25, the tribute represents 258 silhouetted life-size figures of seafarers, Royal Marines, soldiers and airmen, as well as the three civilians who lost their lives during the 1982 conflict on The Falkland Islands with Argentina.

Two identical remembrance installations have been created by community arts project Standing with Giants – the other on the Falklands.

Founded by Dan Barton. the group creates large scale art installations using recycled building materials and provide meaningful spaces for people to visit and reflect.

Their ethos is to value life, to understand and appreciate why we have our freedom, and to remember and pay tribute to those who have fallen so we can live the lives we have today.

Dan said: “As a community project, we rely on the goodwill and generosity of others, and we are privileged to have been supported and assisted by some amazing people to help make this happen”.

This and the other display created, which is currently installed on the Falkland Islands, have been created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of liberation on June 14, 2022.

Dan and his team travelled to the Falkland Islands a few weeks ago to help install the tribute, getting back in time to erect the impressive tribute at Thoresby Park.

In addition, Standing with Giants has just created a seven-tonne steel sculpture which has been positioned in the centre of Oxford, a tribute to honour Ukrainians fighting for freedom and a recognition of the plight of so many fleeing the war.

