Standard of supported housing in Mansfield is set to improve thanks to more than £400,000 funding

The funding from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is from its Supported Housing Improvement Programme.

In Mansfield, it will allow the council to introduce a supported housing accreditation scheme for providers, focusing on safeguarding vulnerable tenants, and enable it to employ three workers to enforce standards in supported housing for tenants who require extra support.

The scheme will run from January 1, 2023 until March 31, 2025.

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, has welcomed £405,474 in funding for supported housing

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for Community Safety, Housing and Wellbeing, said: "The legislation already exists to ensure that all rented housing meets certain standards, that landlords carry out essential repairs and that houses in multiple occupation adhere to the terms of their licences.

"What we have been short of is the manpower to enforce these standards. This funding will help to address that.

"It will also help to ensure that the taxpayer gets good value for money when it comes to the amount of rent that landlords can charge for supported housing, which is then paid for through housing benefits.

"This funding will help to ensure that what landlords are charging in rent is fair and commensurate with the quality of the accommodation and any extra services they are offering."

The council is set to receive £405,474 in total.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley, who has welcomed the funding, said: “The quality of local supported housing is something that can really impact on local authorities in terms of their budgets and the capacity of local social services to support those people living in the housing when needed.

“As such, I am really pleased that we have been given this money to improve our local supported housing stock across Mansfield and Warsop.

"Such improvements will help reduce this burden on the local authority and local services, freeing up further capacity for people with the most urgent need.

“I would like to thank the government for providing this funding and setting up the Supported Housing Improvement Programme.

