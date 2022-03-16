The show takes place at the Canalhouse, 48-52 Canal Street, Nottingham, NG1 7EH.

The line-up features top headliners from the UK comedy circuit who you may recognise from TV, a live auction featuring Barry’s personal items from The ParaPod movie as well as the chance to spend a night with him in the most haunted house in the UK, and many, many more surprises along the way. One hundred per cent of all proceeds will be going to the appeal.

The line up is:

Comedy fundraiser Stand Up For Ukraine takes place this Sunday, March 20, at the Canalhouse, Nottingham.

Barry Dodds - star of the Parapod. Multiple winner of best Master of Ceremonies in the Midlands.

Tom Wrigglesworth - Multi award-winning Radio 4 regular with a ton of TV credits.

Duncan Oakley - guitar-weilding, overgrown man-child Duncan Oakley! Winner of Best Act in the Midlands, he's one of the good eggs, very silly and a joy to watch.

Scott Bennett - star of Live At The Apollo and a UK comedy phenomena. Best Midlands Act 2021, Comics Comic 2020. A powerhouse of UK comedy.

There will also be more names who will feature on the bill.

Doors will be open at 3pm for a 4pm start.

Tickets are priced at just £10 each and are available from: https://www.ncfcomedy.co.uk/events.html_258436.html

