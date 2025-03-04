Stalker from Mansfield jailed for flouting court order

A convicted stalker has been jailed after breaching a court order designed to protect other women from harm.

Ryan Smith, 22, fell-foul of the order during a routine inspection by members of the Mansfield South Neighbourhood Policing Team in February.

Suspicious at multiple Snapchat notifications from young women, they arrested Smith two days later and brought him into custody.

Smith was made the subject of a Stalking Protection Order in October 2024 when he received a suspended 16-week prison sentence for stalking another young woman.

As well as a ban on contacting his victim and her family, Smith was obliged to disclose any relationships he was in.

He was also prohibited from deleting this browsing history from any internet connected device.

After his arrest, further investigation of his mobile phone revealed messages suggesting a relationship he had failed to disclose to officers.

A tablet was also discovered at Smith’s home that had not been declared to officers.

Smith, of Mansfield, later pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a stalking order

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 13, Smith was jailed for six months.

PC Ryan Ward, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Stalking Protection Orders are an extremely useful tool that are increasingly used to protect the public from harm.

“As Smith has just found out to his cost, the courts take an extremely dim view of those who flout them in this way.

“I hope this outcome serves not only as a reminder to victims about how seriously we take the issue of stalking, but also as a warning to others with similar orders about the consequences of ignoring them.”

Nottinghamshire Police obtained 34 Stalking Protection Orders in 2023, which prevent an offender from carrying out certain stalking behaviour.

When an order is made by a Magistrates’ Court, this can prohibit an offender from contacting a victim or visiting a particular place.

Contraventions of an order can and do result in criminal charges and jail sentences.