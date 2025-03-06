StagsFest set to return this year – as the 'ultimate' tribute festival

The Radford Foundation Marquee will host six outstanding tribute acts alongside The Usual Suspects – a top-class, indie-rock band who wowed the crowd at the club’s Oktoberfest in 2024.

To see prices and purchase tickets for StagsFest 2025, visit mansfieldtownfc.ktckts.com/event/mst26072025/stagsfest-2025-the-ultimate-tribute-festival.

Doors for the festival open at 11.30am with the first act scheduled to take to the outdoor stage at 12pm.

The event is expected to run until 11pm.

The family-friendly event will feature a kids' play area on the 3G astroturf, complete with inflatables and face painting for children.

Throughout the day, there will be a variety of exciting activities, including the chance to meet the club mascots, Sammy and Sally the Stag.

A wide range of food will be available on the day at several stations.

Tribute acts include Taylored Swift, The Take That Experience, Almost Pink, Pop Up Bowie, Blondied, and Flash: A Tribute to Queen.

