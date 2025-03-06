StagsFest set to return this year – as the 'ultimate' tribute festival

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:47 BST
Mansfield Town is “excited” to announce the return of StagsFest, an all-day music festival, at One Call Stadium on Saturday, July 26, following the success of last summer's inaugural event.

The Radford Foundation Marquee will host six outstanding tribute acts alongside The Usual Suspects – a top-class, indie-rock band who wowed the crowd at the club’s Oktoberfest in 2024.

To see prices and purchase tickets for StagsFest 2025, visit mansfieldtownfc.ktckts.com/event/mst26072025/stagsfest-2025-the-ultimate-tribute-festival.

Doors for the festival open at 11.30am with the first act scheduled to take to the outdoor stage at 12pm.

The event is expected to run until 11pm.

The family-friendly event will feature a kids' play area on the 3G astroturf, complete with inflatables and face painting for children.

Throughout the day, there will be a variety of exciting activities, including the chance to meet the club mascots, Sammy and Sally the Stag.

A wide range of food will be available on the day at several stations.

Tribute acts include Taylored Swift, The Take That Experience, Almost Pink, Pop Up Bowie, Blondied, and Flash: A Tribute to Queen.

During StagsFest at One Call Stadium, June 29, 2024. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.

1. StagsFest 2024

During StagsFest at One Call Stadium, June 29, 2024. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture

StagsFest 2024.

2. Sunny day

StagsFest 2024. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture

Visitors at One Call Stadium in 2024, captured by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.

3. Cheers

Visitors at One Call Stadium in 2024, captured by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture

This year at StagsFest 2025, visitors can look forward to several amazing tribute acts.

4. What to expect

This year at StagsFest 2025, visitors can look forward to several amazing tribute acts. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture

