Stags poet reads iconic Mansfield poem to football fans
The Stags official poet read his nostalgic poem ‘This Is Mansfield’ in front of one of Mansfield Town Football Club’s biggest attendances since 1977.
Richard C Bower, the official poet for Mansfield Town Football Club, recited his well known work in front of around 7,000 fans at the Bristol Rovers game on Saturday.
His reading was during the football season’s return during the first match following the easing of lock-down restrictions.
The crowds clapped and cheered, after Richard recited the poem which evokes memories of Mansfield’s ‘glorious days’.
Richard is a former Queen Elizabeth boys’ school pupil (now the Queen Elizabeth Academy, in Mansfield) and has written poetry all his life.
The 45-year-old originally from Mansfield, who previously worked as a careers adviser, living at Whitwell, has just completed a Master’s Degree in Journalism in Leeds.
He has written several collections of poems, and his work has featured in Amazon’s Top 50 ‘Inspirational Books’ category.
Richard said: “I wrote the poem for the club and the town, around the start of the original pandemic. It was always understood that I would be invited to recite it at the match on Saturday.
"It was an absolutely brilliant experience, I got a fantastic response from the fans, many were saying they now want me to do it at every home match.
"Even people not from Mansfield have said the feelings the poem evokes sends shivers down their spines.
"It was one of Mansfield Football Club’s biggest attendances since 1977 and my adrenalin was really pumping, I nervous, scared I might freeze in front of such a big crowd of about 7,000 people, but it went really well, I don’t think it could have gone any better.”
Richard is currently working on his third book, ‘An Expedition Around My Garden,’ which he describes as a “philosophical, personal and literal journey.”
Read Richard’s poem ‘This is Mansfield’ here:
Golden amber shines
Upon the roof tops of our proud town
Projecting a parade
Of glorious days
Of Bird, Arnold, Clarke and Pate
A cast of vibrant hues
In amber and blue
Mansfield Town we love you
And enduring tides
That fall and rise
With the emotional pull
Of Mansfield pride
I recall the heroic cry
Of '87
At Wembley Stadium
And the magic of Ian Greaves' side
And let
Us not forget
The headline makers of '69
When footballing royalty
Were sent home packing
And the World Cup winners were given a hammering!
And in later years Greens goals aided our return to the league
From Quarry Lane to Bishop Street
Our stadium echoes
With the sound of bellowing 'Yellows!'
Mansfield Town - we love you
Wagstaff, Kent, Foster, McCaffrey
All interwoven and populate our history
Gracing our grass at the worlds oldest professional ground
From 1897
As Mansfield Wesleyan
This club
Is built on grit, guile and graft
Reflecting our community
And in the image of the Stag
The centre piece of our badge -
A sacred animal
A symbol
Of authority
Throughout the decades we stand strong
As a bastion of Mansfield
War, industry, pandemic
None overcome - trials we face and we prevail
Together we keep on striving
For we are Mansfield - a small town with a big heart
As we look to the legends of the future
And towards those who will make their name
In the colour of amber and blue
And the sun continues to shine
Golden
Upon the roof tops of our proud town
For this is our town
This is our home
This is Mansfield