Stags players deliver Christmas surprise to poorly children in King's Mill Hospital

Stags’ boss Nigel Clough was joined by first team players Stephen Quinn, John-Joe O’Toole, James Perch, Elliott Hewitt, George Lapslie and Kellan Gordon to hand over selection boxes and a range of Stags’ merchandise at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

The players stayed for an hour to hand out the gifts to staff and speak with a few young patients.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s one of the pleasures of the year, being able to take some gifts and Mansfield memorabilia to the local hospital, not just for the patients but for the staff as well for their morale.

Mansfield Town players visiting staff and patients in King's Mill Hospital.

“Many of the nurses at King’s Mill will be working over the Christmas period and we must do everything we can to support the NHS in these difficult times.

“It was a shame we couldn’t visit the children on the ward – due to restrictions in place.

"But we were pleased to see a couple of the children, as well as the nurses, who were able to meet us in the reception area.

“Visits such as this help bring us closer to the supporters and our community.