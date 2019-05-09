Stags-mad Mansfield binman set to star in Sky ad

Football crazy Mansfield binman Alan Wilson is so passionate about the Stags that he has been asked to appear in a special advertising campaign outside Wembley.

Alan, who has been emptying bins across the district for the past 15 years, volunteers at the team's Field Mill ground where he has been the club's PA announcer for the last 30 years.

Alan has a message for the Stags ahead of their Newport County match

Last year he was awarded a long service accolade for his dedication to the team, who he has supported for 50 years.

In the 30 years he has worked at the ground, he has missed only 10 home games.

Alan was asked to represent the club in a Sky Sports advert which features photos of football clubs' unsung heroes to be placed along Wembley Way for the play-off finals at the London stadium on 25 May.

Alan will be in the stand tonight when the Stags play Newport County at home and away on Sunday. They need to win on an aggregate result from both these matches to reach the final. It will go to extra time and penalties if there is a draw at the end of the second match on Sunday.

Alan said: "Working as a bin man fits in well with being a Stags' fan as my shifts usually finish in time for the evening matches."

"I just love the Stags and I hope they win promotion because they really deserve it."