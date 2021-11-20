Stagecoach East Midlands scoop top UK Bus and Coach Award for ‘Connect’ initiative in Mansfield

The dedicated transport service aimed to better facilitate NHS staff getting to work at local hospitals in a safe and timely manner by giving them more control and freedom when it came to commuting. The initiative was developed from concept to delivery in just two weeks to aid the Covid-19 response.

Stagecoach East Midlands worked closely with the Mansfield Kings Mill Hospital run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Nottinghamshire County Council on the scheme, before its launch in Mansfield in May 2020.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have the Stagecoach Connect app recognised at the annual UK Bus and Coach Awards.

Stagecoach East Midlands have won a UK Bus and Coach Award for the ‘Connect’ initiative in Mansfield

"The app was one way in which Stagecoach East Midlands were able to support our brilliant NHS staff with getting to and from their shifts safely and give them more peace of mind when it came to commuting during an extremely challenging time.

“We continue to look for ways to support our local NHS staff and key workers in Mansfield and want to thank our partners at the Mansfield Kings Mill Hospital, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Nottinghamshire County Council and Via for their help in launching the initiative.”

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “By taking a collaborative approach with partners we rose to the challenge and helped to deliver a new service quickly and efficiently during very challenging times and I’m pleased that it’s been recognised nationally at the UK Bus and Coach Awards."

Ceri Feltbower, associate director of Service Improvement, Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “The shuttle bus and booking app they developed so hospital colleagues could get into work was invaluable, it made a real difference for so many people and was one less thing for them to worry about at a very difficult time.”