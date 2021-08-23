Stagecoach East Midlands calls for “radical behaviour change and incentives to reward the right choices”

The plan will see investment in new zero-emissions fleets and other green technologies over the next 15 years to reduce the impact of the company’s operations on the planet, as well as initiatives to cut waste, boost recycling and conserve water.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “At Stagecoach East Midlands, we are dedicated to implementing sustainable green travel and have been working closely with local authorities to improve air quality and reduce harmful carbon emissions. But we must do more on a national scale to make net zero a reality.

“As the economy begins to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic, we remain committed to supporting the fight against climate change and are proud of the work we have achieved so far.”

Stagecoach East Midlands launches new sustainability strategy

Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach Chief Executive, said: “Stagecoach is a force for good and our strategy starts with what we can do in our own business to help transform society for the better. But we also need to make changes individually and work together to achieve our goals.

“We need radical behaviour change and incentives to reward the right choices to make net zero a reality."

