Staff 'delighted' as popular Mansfield gym shortlisted for two national awards

Your Space Mansfield has been shortlisted in the ‘Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym of the Year’ and ‘Regional Gym Midlands and Wales’ categories at the National Fitness Awards – an annual event that recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Up to seven finalists have been selected in each category, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.

Your Space Mansfield, on Portland Street, has been nationally recognised.

Facility manager at the Portland Street gym, Tom Desborough, said: “We’re delighted that Your Space Mansfield has been shortlisted in two categories at this year’s National Fitness Awards.

“Being named as finalists is great recognition for our team and customers for all the hard work they put into making the club such a fun and friendly place to work or visit.”

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 18, at The Athena in Leicester, hosted by Diane Youdale (Jet from Gladiators).

Tom added: “We’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone at the awards evening – and hopefully picking up a trophy there.

Inside Your Space Mansfield gym.

“Winning an award would be a fantastic way to end the year.”