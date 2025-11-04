Staff and families left terrified after vandals target Mansfield charity

Pictured are Debbie Knowles (chief exec) and Tracey Crosby (operations lead) from Hetty's Charity, in their new Mansfield Woodhouse HQ. Founded in 1996 by a group of mums who were all experiencing the pain and heartbreak of a loved one’s addiction.

Staff working at a charity supporting families battling addiction have launched a fundraising appeal after vandals rammed their front door terrifying everyone inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity Hetty’s, based at Burnaby House on Church Street in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, is now desperately trying to raise the £3,500 needed to repair the door and install CCTV to prevent future incidents of this nature.

The attack on the Grade II listed building saw a gang ram the front door of the building leaving families and staff inside terrified before felling the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hetty's operations manager Tracey Crosby who was near the door when the incident happened on October 28 said: “The noise was just incredible it was so loud that it made me think it definitely wasn’t someone’s foot, it must have been an instrument of some sort. It cracked the door all the way through and has weakened other panels.

The door at Hetty's in Burnaby House, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

"The damage and the cost involved in sorting it is absolutely catastrophic but on top of that we had family members in the building that are already feeling vulnerable and going through trauma, counsellors, a group session taking place so it was really a frightening experience.

"Staff are already overworked and overwhelmed and we are working across the whole of Nottinghamshire to support 300 families each month so we want to be raising money to support the work we do and be in a position to help more people not to be repairing damage caused by vandals, it really is devastating.”

Staff and volunteers are now urging residents to donate, share the appeal and come forward with information about the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey added: “Our community has always shown incredible heart and unity, and now’s the time to come together once again.

The damage created by vandals at Hetty's Burnaby House, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

"We appreciate we are going through difficult economic times so even if people can’t donate money we would appreciate people sharing the appeal, anyone who can volunteer their time or any tradespeople that are willing to help would all be greatly appreciated.”

The organisation supports local families affected by substance misuse and was founded in 1996 by a group of mums experiencing the loss of a loved one from addiction.

So far, the appeal has raised £950 of its £3,500 target.

To donate click here