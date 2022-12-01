Spot anyone you know on these snaps from past Christmas lights switch-ons in Eastwood?

Here are some great shots from our Advertiser archives of the Christmas lights switch-ons.
The annual switch-on of the Christmas lights in Eastwood has always attracted big crowds and kicks off the festive season in style. Can you see any familiar faces among these pictures from the Advertiser archives?
1. Festive group shot
2010: A fabulous group shot taken at Lawrence Vets during the Christmas lights switch-on in Eastwood.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Are you on this picture?
2010: Crowds eagerly wait for the Christmas lights to be switched on in Eastwood.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Fabulous shot
2009: A superb shot of the lantern parade on Nottingham Road, taken during the Christmas lights switch-on in Eastwood.
Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
4. Can you spot yourself in the crowd?
2006: A great shot taken as crowds wait for the Christmas lights switch-on in Eastwood.
Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE