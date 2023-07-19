News you can trust since 1952
2006: Members of Larkfield’s School Nature Club are pictured helping to plant more than 1,000 wildflowers alongside the B600.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2011: Headteacher Jennifer Porter, from Kimberley Primary School, is about to get a soaking from these two at the school’s summer fair.

2011: Headteacher Jennifer Porter, from Kimberley Primary School, is about to get a soaking from these two at the school’s summer fair. Photo: Lindsay Martin

2009: This pair are pictured with the winning numbers from a new fundraising programme, taken at Brinsley Playgroup’s 40th anniversary.

2009: This pair are pictured with the winning numbers from a new fundraising programme, taken at Brinsley Playgroup’s 40th anniversary. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2008: A great shot of Nathanial Bagshot, performing his magic during Eastwood’s Victorian Day, as part of the D.H Lawrence Festival.

2008: A great shot of Nathanial Bagshot, performing his magic during Eastwood’s Victorian Day, as part of the D.H Lawrence Festival. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2012: Pupils from Greasley Beauvale Primary School are pictured taking part in an African workshop.

2012: Pupils from Greasley Beauvale Primary School are pictured taking part in an African workshop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:Eastwood