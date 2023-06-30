News you can trust since 1952
2007: Pupils from years one and two at Greasley Beauvale Primary School have a go at It’s A Knockout at their summer fair.2007: Pupils from years one and two at Greasley Beauvale Primary School have a go at It’s A Knockout at their summer fair.
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2014: Colleagues from Kimberley’s Sainsbury’s wish their manager well at his surprise retirement party.

1. Spot anyone you know?

2014: Colleagues from Kimberley’s Sainsbury’s wish their manager well at his surprise retirement party. Photo: Anne Shelley

2012: Former Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero is seen with children and staff as she makes a donation to Brinsley Primary School’s Harvest Festival.

2. Fabulous group shot

2012: Former Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero is seen with children and staff as she makes a donation to Brinsley Primary School’s Harvest Festival. Photo: Brian Eyre

2011: Eastwood Dental Centre held a pyjama day to raise money for Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

3. Do you recognise anyone?

2011: Eastwood Dental Centre held a pyjama day to raise money for Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Photo: Brian Eyre

2009: A fabulous shot of pupils performing at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Festival Gala.

4. Did you perform at this event?

2009: A fabulous shot of pupils performing at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Festival Gala. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

