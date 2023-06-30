Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. Spot anyone you know?
2014: Colleagues from Kimberley’s Sainsbury’s wish their manager well at his surprise retirement party. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Fabulous group shot
2012: Former Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero is seen with children and staff as she makes a donation to Brinsley Primary School’s Harvest Festival. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Do you recognise anyone?
2011: Eastwood Dental Centre held a pyjama day to raise money for Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Did you perform at this event?
2009: A fabulous shot of pupils performing at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Festival Gala. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne