News you can trust since 1952
2013: A fabulous group shot snapped at a rug making workshop, held at the D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre in Eastwood.2013: A fabulous group shot snapped at a rug making workshop, held at the D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre in Eastwood.
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2006: Here’s a superb shot taken at the pre-run warm-up for the Underwood Fun Run.

2006: Here’s a superb shot taken at the pre-run warm-up for the Underwood Fun Run. Photo: Brian Eyre

2012: Mayor Margaret Handley is pictured with the winners of the pirate costumes, taken at the D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre in Eastwood.

2012: Mayor Margaret Handley is pictured with the winners of the pirate costumes, taken at the D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre in Eastwood. Photo: Brian Eyre

2012: These two are having fun in the sand at Eastwood’s annual play day for kids, hosted by Broxtowe Borough Council.

2012: These two are having fun in the sand at Eastwood’s annual play day for kids, hosted by Broxtowe Borough Council. Photo: Marisa Cashill

2013: These two youngsters have enjoyed having their faces painted at Kimberley’s Fun Day.

2013: These two youngsters have enjoyed having their faces painted at Kimberley’s Fun Day. Photo: Lindsay Martin

