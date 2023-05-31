News you can trust since 1952
2012: This superb group shot was snapped at a charity day, held at The Old Wine Vaults in Eastwood.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 1st Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2011: This trio didn’t let a few showers ruin their day out at Kimberley’s Fun Day.

2011: This trio didn’t let a few showers ruin their day out at Kimberley’s Fun Day. Photo: Lindsay Martin

2009: Mayor Keith Longdon is pictured with these two youngsters, who had a go at bin fashion, at the Big Eastwood Play Day, held at Hall Park.

2009: Mayor Keith Longdon is pictured with these two youngsters, who had a go at bin fashion, at the Big Eastwood Play Day, held at Hall Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

2013: A fabulous shot of youngsters showing off their face paint was captured at Eastwood’s Fun Day.

2013: A fabulous shot of youngsters showing off their face paint was captured at Eastwood’s Fun Day. Photo: Lindsay Martin

2012: Mayor Margaret Handley is pictured with the winners of the princess costumes at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre.

2012: Mayor Margaret Handley is pictured with the winners of the princess costumes at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

