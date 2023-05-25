News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
2011: Volunteers have handed out more than 6,000 free drinks at the Kimberley Fun Day event, which was held over four days.2011: Volunteers have handed out more than 6,000 free drinks at the Kimberley Fun Day event, which was held over four days.
2011: Volunteers have handed out more than 6,000 free drinks at the Kimberley Fun Day event, which was held over four days.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 25th May 2023, 10:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2009: This fabulous group shot was snapped at Headway Charity Shop, in Eastwood.

1. Superb group shot

2009: This fabulous group shot was snapped at Headway Charity Shop, in Eastwood. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2012: These two are looking for pirates and princess signs at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre’s annual play day.

2. Fabulous shot

2012: These two are looking for pirates and princess signs at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre’s annual play day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2012: This youngster had fun having his face painted at Eastwood’s annual play day for kids, hosted by Broxtowe Council.

3. Having fun

2012: This youngster had fun having his face painted at Eastwood’s annual play day for kids, hosted by Broxtowe Council. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
2012: Family fun was had at the seaside themed event, held at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Centre.

4. Family fun

2012: Family fun was had at the seaside themed event, held at Eastwood’s D.H. Lawrence Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Eastwood