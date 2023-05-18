News you can trust since 1952
2009: The Mayor of Eastwood is pictured with pupils from Eastwood Comprehensive School at The Vibe, part of Eastwood Arts Festival.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 18th May 2023, 10:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2007: Members of Jacksdale Young Women’s Group present a DVD the group produced to the Safer Neighbourhood Committee chairman.

2007: Members of Jacksdale Young Women's Group present a DVD the group produced to the Safer Neighbourhood Committee chairman.

2009: A fabulous group shot of the organisers of The Fashion Swap, held at the Hub, at Nottingham West Outreach Church Kimberley.

2009: A fabulous group shot of the organisers of The Fashion Swap, held at the Hub, at Nottingham West Outreach Church Kimberley.

2008: A fabulous shot captured as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints celebrates 160 years, and takes part in an Eastwood Parade.

2008: A fabulous shot captured as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints celebrates 160 years, and takes part in an Eastwood Parade.

2012: Scouts from Kimberley, Eastwood, Greasley, Awsworth and Brinsley Beauvale District set off to Denmark for the Jamboree.

2012: Scouts from Kimberley, Eastwood, Greasley, Awsworth and Brinsley Beauvale District set off to Denmark for the Jamboree.

