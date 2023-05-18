Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
2007: Members of Jacksdale Young Women’s Group present a DVD the group produced to the Safer Neighbourhood Committee chairman. Photo: jane.hilton
2009: A fabulous group shot of the organisers of The Fashion Swap, held at the Hub, at Nottingham West Outreach Church Kimberley. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
2008: A fabulous shot captured as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints celebrates 160 years, and takes part in an Eastwood Parade. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
2012: Scouts from Kimberley, Eastwood, Greasley, Awsworth and Brinsley Beauvale District set off to Denmark for the Jamboree. Photo: Brian Eyre