News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
2011: This cracking shot was taken at a fairwell ceremony at Greasley Beauvale Primary School, as they were leaving their old building.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
2 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

1. Did you attend this event?

2012: Pupils from Hollywell Primary School attended a breakfast club at Kimberley School to improve their language skills.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

2. Superb shot

2013: Pupils from Greasley Beauvale Primary School are pictured with craft baker Dave Neale, taken during a visit to Morrisons.

Photo: Lindsay Martin

Photo Sales

3. Spot anyone you know?

2014: A fabulous group shot of pupils from Dolphin Class at Brookhill Leys School, Eastwood, who missed the parade.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Having fun

2012: This duo are having fun at Brookhill Leys School toddler group’s teddy bears picnic.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Eastwood