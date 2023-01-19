News you can trust since 1952
2012: Year six pupils from Brookhill Leys Primary School in Eastwood learn first aid with Mo Costin, from Nottinghamshire St John Ambulance.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
2 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

1. Fabulous shot

2013: The arch is unveiled at Brinsley Park. John Booth chairman of the parish council is pictured with artist Richard Janes.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Spot anyone you know?

2011: A superb group shot of new starters at Underwood Primary School.

Photo: Lindsay Martin

3. Are you on this picture?

2012: A fabulous shot of new starters in the Tiger Cub Reception Class at Holywell Primary School, in Kimberley.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Did you attend this event?

2008: Sunnycroft Play Centre in Eastwood celebrates its final play day before it closed.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Eastwood