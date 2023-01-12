Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. Spot anyone you know?
2014: Members of the local community choir entertain the crowds at Brinsley’s Headstock event.
Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Are you on this picture?
2014: Mrs Cregan is pictured with her new starters at Gilthill Primary School in Kimberley.
Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Did you take part in this?
2008: Eastwood School students take part in their own production.
Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
4. Fabulous shot
2008: Eastwood Junior School took part in a sponsored head shave to raise school funds. Pictured is head teacher Phil Ashton having a shave.
Photo: Brian Eyre