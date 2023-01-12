News you can trust since 1952
2014: Youngsters enjoy a craft session at an event held at The Three Tuns in Eastwood.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2014: Members of the local community choir entertain the crowds at Brinsley’s Headstock event.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2014: Mrs Cregan is pictured with her new starters at Gilthill Primary School in Kimberley.

Photo: Anne Shelley

2008: Eastwood School students take part in their own production.

Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2008: Eastwood Junior School took part in a sponsored head shave to raise school funds. Pictured is head teacher Phil Ashton having a shave.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Eastwood