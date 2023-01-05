News you can trust since 1952
2012: Pupils from Gilthill Primary School in Kimberley won the chance to name a gritter. Pupils are pictured with Andy Winter and Andy Oscroft.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

1. Pupils get creative

2012: Local artist Ling Peng is pictured with students from Brookhill Leys Primary School in Eastwood, making Chinese dragon masks.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Superb shot

2012: These four try out the coffee bar at New Eastwood Youth Centre.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Are you on this picture?

2009: A fabulous shot taken at the DARE graduation at Kimberley Primary School.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Did you take part in this?

2014: Year six pupils take part in an African Dance Workshop at Jacksdale Primary School.

Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

