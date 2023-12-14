Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. Fancy a cuppa?
2009: Pupils from Eastwood Comprehensive School visit the Age Concern Luncheon Club as part of a school programme to help in the community. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
2. All smiles
2008: This smiley trio are pictured with PCSO Tom Ford, PC Mike Topham and PC Mark Rainford at the Jacksdale Community Centre Mobile Youth Club. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
3. Picnic time
2009: The Mayor of Eastwood, Coun Keith Longdon, is pictured with two youngsters enjoying the teddy bear picnic, held at Watnall Pre-School. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
4. Friends together
2009: Eastwood friendship group and and Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir get a visit from the Mayor of Eastwood, Coun Keith Longdon. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne