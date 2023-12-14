News you can trust since 1952
2010: Val Whysall (centre) from Kimberley Sainsbury's is pictured with staff from past and present as she retires.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood and Kimberley archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2009: Pupils from Eastwood Comprehensive School visit the Age Concern Luncheon Club as part of a school programme to help in the community.

1. Fancy a cuppa?

2009: Pupils from Eastwood Comprehensive School visit the Age Concern Luncheon Club as part of a school programme to help in the community. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2008: This smiley trio are pictured with PCSO Tom Ford, PC Mike Topham and PC Mark Rainford at the Jacksdale Community Centre Mobile Youth Club.

2. All smiles

2008: This smiley trio are pictured with PCSO Tom Ford, PC Mike Topham and PC Mark Rainford at the Jacksdale Community Centre Mobile Youth Club. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2009: The Mayor of Eastwood, Coun Keith Longdon, is pictured with two youngsters enjoying the teddy bear picnic, held at Watnall Pre-School.

3. Picnic time

2009: The Mayor of Eastwood, Coun Keith Longdon, is pictured with two youngsters enjoying the teddy bear picnic, held at Watnall Pre-School. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2009: Eastwood friendship group and and Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir get a visit from the Mayor of Eastwood, Coun Keith Longdon.

4. Friends together

2009: Eastwood friendship group and and Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir get a visit from the Mayor of Eastwood, Coun Keith Longdon. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

